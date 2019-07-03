Meet Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old who stole hearts at the India v Bangladesh match

India’s win in the tightly contested match played against Bangladesh on Tuesday helped the team qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. Bangladesh lost by 28 runs at Edgbaston amid hoots and cheers from Indian fans. One such fan, however, stood out among all others, by sheer virtue of her enthusiasm and age - 87-year-old, Charulata Patel.

Seen ardently celebrating each boundary and wicket from the stands, the octogenarian became an instant hit with the media and the netizens began doting on her too.

Not only did all cameras kept panning to her but the official Twitter handle of ICC also shared a tiny video of her later.

Though Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni hogged up most of the limelight and kept the Indian team fans busy too, the screen showed the 87-year-old blowing her trumpet to cheer for the men in blue, definitely more than once.

Not only did she win the hearts of the commentators and the scribes, but also the stars of the Indian cricket team.

In fact, when questioned she had predicted that “India will win, definitely”, and we all stand testimony to how that came true.

After the match concluded, skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma approached her straight away to express their gratitude towards her unwavering support throughout the match.

The India cricket team captain also shared pictures of the moments he shared with her on Twitter.



He wrote: “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”