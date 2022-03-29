English
    Meesho takes a dig at Shopee's India exit, announces that they are hiring

    While Shopee India has announced it will be ceasing operations in India from 12 am on March 29, Meesho said they have jobs available across all teams with flexible location options.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 29, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    Meesho had also announced a permanent Boundaryless Workplace Model through which, employees can to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

    Social commerce platform Meesho on Monday took a dig at Shopee after the e-commerce business of Singapore-headquartered internet giant Sea announced that it is closing down its India operations "in view of global market uncertainties".

    The technology group had launched in India last October as part of an international push that saw it expand into Europe.

    Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Meesho posted, "Shopee-ing is the simplest, easiest, and fastest with Meesho." It also put out a hiring call.

    According to its website, Meesho has 136 jobs available across all teams including product, engineering, design and UR, and data science.

    The platform had also announced a permanent Boundaryless Workplace Model through which, employees can to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

    For Shopee, however, things took a turn for the worse when the Centre banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire" in India.

    This resulted in the market value of the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm to drop by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut its holdings.

    Later, in a notice to sellers, Shopee India said it will be ceasing operations in India from 12 am on March 29. Following this, buyers will not be able to place new orders while sellers have been given time till May 30 for payment withdrawals and returns.
