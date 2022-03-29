Meesho takes a dig at Shopee's India exit, announces that they are hiring

Meesho had also announced a permanent Boundaryless Workplace Model through which, employees can to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

Social commerce platform Meesho on Monday took a dig at Shopee after the e-commerce business of Singapore-headquartered internet giant Sea announced that it is closing down its India operations "in view of global market uncertainties".

The technology group had launched in India last October as part of an international push that saw it expand into Europe.



But, also, we're hiring! Check out https://t.co/UoJbiwvfZs — Meesho Tech (@meeshotech) March 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Meesho posted, "Shopee-ing is the simplest, easiest, and fastest with Meesho." It also put out a hiring call.

According to its website, Meesho has 136 jobs available across all teams including product, engineering, design and UR, and data science.

The platform had also announced a permanent Boundaryless Workplace Model through which, employees can to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.



It's arguably been one of the most exciting ways to kickstart our week at @Meesho_Official! We’re permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

For Shopee, however, things took a turn for the worse when the Centre banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire" in India.

This resulted in the market value of the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm to drop by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut its holdings.