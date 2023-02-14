 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamala Harris's niece launches VC firm, seeks to fund fintech and commerce startups

Feb 14, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Meena Harris is the daughter of Maya Harris, the younger sister of Kamala Harris.

Meena Harris, the niece of US vice president Kamala Harris, has launched a venture capital firm and is looking to fund software enterprises, fintech and commerce startups. Harris, 38, is an entrepreneur, a lawyer and an author.

The fund is called Phenomenal Ventures and Harris is running it with her close friend Helen Min. They met as employees of Facebook (now Meta).

The venture capital firm has reportedly invested in 13 companies so far, nine of them started by people from underrepresented communities.

“We feel really confident in our ability to succeed, but also wanted to start modestly and just do the work, despite some of the uncertainty around the economy,” Harris told TechCrunch.