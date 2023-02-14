Kamala Harris's niece launches VC firm, seeks to fund fintech and commerce startups

Meena Harris is the daughter of Maya Harris, the younger sister of Kamala Harris.

Meena Harris, the niece of US vice president Kamala Harris, has launched a venture capital firm and is looking to fund software enterprises, fintech and commerce startups. Harris, 38, is an entrepreneur, a lawyer and an author.

The fund is called Phenomenal Ventures and Harris is running it with her close friend Helen Min. They met as employees of Facebook (now Meta).

The venture capital firm has reportedly invested in 13 companies so far, nine of them started by people from underrepresented communities.

“We feel really confident in our ability to succeed, but also wanted to start modestly and just do the work, despite some of the uncertainty around the economy,” Harris told TechCrunch.

Harris and Min firmed up on the idea of Phenomenal Ventures in 2021. The company has closed in closed a debut early-stage-focused fund of $6 million, with investments from companies such as 776, Tribe Capital, Slow Ventures and founders of Dropbox, Quora and Pinterest, TechCrunch reports.

Nearly 50 per cent of the investors in Phenomenal Ventures are woman and 12 per cent are Black.

Apart from Harris and Min who are co-founders, there’s Pakistani-origin Zabreen Khan as the firm’s partner.

Meena Harris is the daughter of Maya Harris, the younger sister of Kamala Harris.

In early 2021, reports said that the White House had asked Meena Harris to stop "using her aunt to boost her brand".

After Joe Biden and Harris won the election, the transition team's ethics lawyers told Meena that she could no longer produce clothing or write new books with her aunt's name or likeness, an unnamed White House official was quoted as saying by Los Angeles Times.

According to the daily, the White House official said "Vice President Aunty" sweatshirts, Harris-themed swimsuits and other products previously sold, were not allowed under the current rules.