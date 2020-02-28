App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McKinsey says 3mn Mumbaikars under ‘severe’ threat from floods

Extreme weathers will accompany these phenomena, with 100 km/hour wind speeds becoming the new normal during storms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A study conducted by private research group McKinsey & Co has revealed that three million Mumbaikars living within a km of the island city’s coastline may face severe floods in the near future.

The analysis, released on February 27, reveals that due to climate change, sea levels will also rise and the incidence of storms will increase too.

The researchers identified multiple hazards that may strike Mumbai’s coast by 2050, with increased intensity, as a result of climate change, Hindustan Times report.  The analysis is based on a report titled ‘Climate risk and response: Physical hazards and socioeconomic impacts’, which was released by the research group at the World Economic Forum earlier this year.

Close

However, the data was processed and streamlined to highlight the details specific to Mumbai during the Climate Crisis Conclave held on February 27. It was co-hosted by non-profit organisation Mumbai First and the Maharashtra government.

related news

It was learnt at the conclave that the Maximum City runs a risk of witnessing 25 percent increase in the intensity of flash-floods by 2050. The average flood depth is also expected to rise from 0.46 metre to 0.82 metre by the same period. Extreme weathers will accompany these phenomena, with 100 km/hour wind speeds becoming the new normal during storms.

This will also have a grave economic impact as flooded area (for every 0.05 metre) may rise to 60 percent due to which infrastructure damage and consequent cost to fix it would increase to $920 million from $580 million.

Speaking about the importance of such a report, Shirish Sankhe, Senior Partner, McKinsey (Mumbai), said: “We need to factor in climate risk in our decision-making architecture. For example, if storm surge and sea levels increases by one metre then we may need coastal walls to withstand the impact. Mumbai has the money and many of these things can be done better for the financial capital than other cities. If there is understanding emerging, then intent will emerge.”

Praveen Pardeshi, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, stressed on the need to construct climate-resilient infrastructure and mitigation measures like building Miyawaki plantations such as the ones Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is focusing on.

He admitted that Mumbai is not 'well prepared' to handle such adversities because climate risks are usually not factored in while designing infrastructure.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #climate change #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Mumbai coast #Mumbai floods #Real Estate

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.