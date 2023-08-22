Woman visits McDonald's and slams public for their orders: 'No wonder over weight, obesity...'

The woman's post saw many comments, many of whom criticised her and asked why she was waiting at McDonald's to buy a bottle of water. (Representational Photo).

Ever since India's first McDonald's outlet was opened in Mumbai in 1996, the restaurant chain has evolved into one of the most popular food destinations for public to visit and have a meal in.

However, not everyone is supportive of the idea of eating at the outlet as was evident from a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) when a woman nutritionist slammed the public for their orders and called it a key factor behind increasing obesity and over weight issues.

"As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see most people ordering ! No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise . I realise we have come very far away from real foods," the woman wrote.

The post saw many comments, many of whom criticised the woman and asked her why she was waiting at McDonald's to buy a bottle of water. Few others queried as to what else they were supposed to eat at the outlet apart from the items on the menu.

"Why are you queueing up to buy a bottle of water at McDonald's ?" one user wrote.

"You were waiting for a bottle of water in a queue at McDonald’s and you’re surprised that people are ordering McDonald’s food at McDonald’s?

Just trying to understand," another user wrote.

"You went to McDonalds. What did you expect? Daal Chaawal?," a third user wrote.

"What else do you expect to see in McDonald's? Masala Dosa?," a fourth user wrote.

To the same tweet where she was critical of what the public were eating, the woman said that the existing scenario was sad and was created and propelled by the food industry.