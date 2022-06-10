McDonald's replacement in Russia unveils new logo

The fast-food chain all set to replace McDonald’s in Russia has unveiled its new logo as it prepares to relaunch on Sunday. The new branding will replace the iconic golden arches of McDonald’s with a circle and two lines on a green background, said to represent a burger and two French fries, BBC reported.

In March, McDonald's shuttered its outlets in Russia due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Sistema PBO took over the management of the restaurants. The Chicago burger giant said that billionaire Russian businessman Alexander Govor, one of its existing local licensees, agreed to buy all 847 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia and operate them under a new name.

The shuttered outlets will reopen on Sunday under the new name which has not yet been revealed.

Incidentally, the relaunch of outlets coincides with Russia Day, a holiday to celebrate the country’s independence, Reuters reported. The relaunch will begin at the same location in Moscow where the first McDonald’s outlet in Russia opened in 1990, signalling the dawn of a new era after the Cold War.

As McDonald’s withdraws from Russia after three decades, a spokesperson for the new fast-food chain said its logo symbolises the same quality that customers are accustomed to.

"The green background of the logo symbolises the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to," a Sistema PBO spokesperson told local media after the new logo was unveiled. "The logo will be used in the advertising campaign that we are launching today."

McDonald's Corp will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russia's anti-monopoly service said in a statement on Thursday, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)