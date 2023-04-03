As McDonald’s prepares for layoffs, a lookback at its CEO's whopping salary

Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, earned more than $10.8 million as compensation in 2020 even though the company missed performance targets that year, CNBC reported citing a company filing. Cut to 2023, the fast-food chain has temporarily closed its US offices this week as it prepares to carry out a round of layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organisation," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

Kempczinski’s base salary in 2020 was $963,500 (over Rs. 7.93 crore), and he received $383,000 (over Rs 3.15 crore) as other forms of compensation, such as using the company's private plane, CNBC reported.

Three years ago, Kempczinski and other McDonald’s had taken a temporary pay cut in the early days of the pandemic. As the company’s sales improved, Kempczinski’s base salary, which was cut by half, was reinstated in October 2020.

Moneycontrol News