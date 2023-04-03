As McDonald’s prepares for layoffs, a lookback at its CEO's whopping salary

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski had said the company is planning to cut some of its corporate staff.

Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, earned more than $10.8 million as compensation in 2020 even though the company missed performance targets that year, CNBC reported citing a company filing. Cut to 2023, the fast-food chain has temporarily closed its US offices this week as it prepares to carry out a round of layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organisation," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

Kempczinski’s base salary in 2020 was $963,500 (over Rs. 7.93 crore), and he received $383,000 (over Rs 3.15 crore) as other forms of compensation, such as using the company's private plane, CNBC reported.

Three years ago, Kempczinski and other McDonald’s had taken a temporary pay cut in the early days of the pandemic. As the company’s sales improved, Kempczinski’s base salary, which was cut by half, was reinstated in October 2020.

He would have received a base salary of $1.25 million without the pay cut, the report said.

Chris Kempczinski could have received a performance-based bonus of $4.25 million. Since the company could not meet its goals for growth in operating income, system-wide sales and same-store sales, its executives did not receive any performance-based bonuses.

Kempczinski’s 2020 pay was 1,189 times higher than that of the average McDonald’s employee, who made $9,124 the same year, the report added.

In a memo to employees in January this year, Kempczinski gave a heads-up about the layoffs, saying that the company is planning to cut some of its corporate staff.

“We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organisation and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead,” he had said.

“Certain initiatives will be de-prioritised or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organisation, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth.”