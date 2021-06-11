MARKET NEWS

McDonald's hit by data breach in South Korea, Taiwan: Report

The burger chain also informed its employees in a message that no customer data was breached in the US, and that the employee data exposed wasn’t sensitive or personal.

June 11, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

McDonald’s Corp, world’s leading burger chain, revealed on June 11 a data breach in nations including United States, South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

The company said that it has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets, reported The Wall Street Journal.

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald’s said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers, the report further added.

The burger chain also informed its employees in a message that no customer data was breached in the US, and that the employee data exposed wasn’t sensitive or personal.

McDonald’s however revealed that the said attackers stole customer emails, phone numbers and addresses for delivery customers in South Korea and Taiwan. In Taiwan, hackers also stole employee information including names and contact information.

Despite the breach being latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, the restaurant said that business at its chains wasn’t disrupted and that it wasn't a ransomware attack, in which hackers demand payment to return control of data and operations to companies.
