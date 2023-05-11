McDonald’s food causes second-degree burns in 4-year-old, parents file case

As per the court documents, Philana Holmes revealed that the injury occurred after she bought a 'Chicken McNugget Happy Meal' at a Tamarac McDonald's drive-thru in 2019 for her daughter.

The parents of a four-year-old girl in the United States are suing McDonald's for $15000 after stating that a chicken nugget had left the child with second-degree burns.

As per a report published on Sun Sentinel, the couple, who were identified as Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez who belong to Broward County in Florida, decided to file a case against McDonald's as well as its operator Upchurch Foods for poor training and negligence.

As per the court documents, Holmes revealed that the injury occurred after she bought a "Chicken McNugget Happy Meal" at a Tamarac McDonald's drive-thru in 2019 for her daughter.

Holmes added that she gave the child the meal and drove away before the girl let out a scream inside the car.

The girl was eating a "Chicken McNugget" when it dropped and got wedged between her thigh and the seatbelt for approximately two minutes, as per the lawsuit.

"The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot and caused [the victim's] skin and flesh around her thighs to burn," the lawsuit states, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The lawyers also said in court on Monday that the chicken nugget was 200 degree Fahrenheit (93.3 Celsius) and the burns left the girls "disfigured and scarred,".

The legal team at McDonald's issued a statement on Monday, stating that the issue was looked into thoroughly.

"This matter was looked into thoroughly. Ensuring a high standard for food safety and quality means following strict policies and procedures for each product we cook and serve. Those policies and procedures were followed in this case and we therefore respectfully disagree with the plaintiff's claims," the statement said.

As per DailyMail, Estevez informed the court on Tuesday that the girl still had a scar on her leg and even it does not harm her anymore, she sometimes refers to it as "her chicken nugget,".

The girl was not named in the court documents, nor will she testify.

