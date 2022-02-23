Coriander ice cream, anyone? Internet is not a fan of McDonald's China's latest offering

McDonald’s China’s new dessert is sprinkled with coriander crumbs. To top it off, there is some coriander and green lemon sauce. (Image posted on Instagram by McDonald’s China)

The prospect of coriander in ice cream would not be appetising to most people, which is why McDonald’s latest offering in China has left internet users divided.

The fast-food giant has launched a limited-edition cilantro sundae in the country. The dessert will only be available till February 25.

Cilantro sundae is a version of McDonald's vanilla soft serve. It is sprinkled with coriander crumbs. To top it off, there is some coriander and green lemon sauce.

Some people expressed interest in giving the novel item a try. One person said coriander on ice cream is "really good".

“Anyone who hasn’t tried it should -- spicy and sweet/creamy, does amazing things on your taste buds. "The only thing I object to is that McDonalds will probably do a crappy version of a good thing."

Others denounced the dessert. "I’m reporting this for violent and graphic content," said a user named Ryan Svendsen.



"Are you a person that tastes soap when they eat cilantro?" another person asked. "Because that makes sense if you are."

A Twitter user echoed his view. "Might as well put soap in a cup," wrote an account named Game Forever.



One Twitter user described putting coriander in ice cream as "blasphemy". For others, it was "plain disgusting.

A Twitter account named Rhode islander said McDonald's decision to invent a coriander sundae is "as inscrutable as it is repulsive".

One Twitter user joked: “What an innocent looking desert, entirely ready to obliterate people."

"People keep asking me to find something to criticise about China, well it's finally happened... Coriander flavoured ice cream," said another person. "You either love it or you hate it and I can think of no worse taste in the world. I'm checking out and heading to the airport now."