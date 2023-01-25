McDonald’s accidentally gave a customer $5,000 in cash. And then...

A customer at a McDonald’s drive thru in the US was accidentally given a bag stuffed with cash worth $5,000 with his order. In a TikTok video, Josiah Vargas showed the contents of his breakfast order which contained a Sausage McMuffin and the bag of cash.

“I just went to McDonald’s and they just handed me my Sausage McMuffin and this bag,” Vargas said in the video. "And now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess. Why would you guys do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?”

Vargas then recorded himself walking into the restaurant and jokingly asking if they were “laundering money out of here.”

As he handed over the money, an employee can be heard saying, “Oh my god, I really want to give you a hug. I want to take a picture of you.”