McDonald’s accidentally gave a customer $5,000 in cash. And then...

Screengrab from Josiah Vargas's video.

A customer at a McDonald’s drive thru in the US was accidentally given a bag stuffed with cash worth $5,000 with his order. In a TikTok video, Josiah Vargas showed the contents of his breakfast order which contained a Sausage McMuffin and the bag of cash.

“I just went to McDonald’s and they just handed me my Sausage McMuffin and this bag,” Vargas said in the video. "And now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess. Why would you guys do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?”

Vargas then recorded himself walking into the restaurant and jokingly asking if they were “laundering money out of here.”

As he handed over the money, an employee can be heard saying, “Oh my god, I really want to give you a hug. I want to take a picture of you.”

According to a report in CNBC Make It, the video has been watched more than 2 million times and received nearly 500,000 likes.

Vargas later told the publication that the employees thanked him profusely. He also claimed that some of the staff were even brought to tears by his act.

The McDonald’s employees apparently first rewarded him by announcing that his next month of McDonald’s orders would be free and then gave him $200 as well.