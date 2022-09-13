MC Explains | What's behind government move to issue new guidelines for paid promotions by influencers

Influencers are on the Centre's radar as the government is planning to issue new guidelines on paid promotions for content creators on social media, which include hefty fines. The announcement of new regulations comes despite existing guidelines by ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The ad watchdog last year made it mandatory for influencers to label promotional posts but the industry says lack of responsible content by some categories of influencers, non-compliance by content creators and the absence of a monetary penalty is likely to have led the Centre to rein in the influencer marketing space.

Crypto chaos

"(After) the recent fiasco involving crypto exchange platform Vauld, where withdrawals were frozen, and even the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) calling out trading apps like Octa FX … this move was much needed as regulation promotes transparency," said Ayush Shukla, content creator and founder of influencer marketing firm Finnet Media.

Earlier this year, when cryptocurrency platform Vauld suspended all transactions ​on its platform, influencers promoting the brand, including Akshat Shrivastava, Anish Singh Thakur, Ankur Warikoo and Anant Laddha, faced flak.

Social media users called out YouTubers, saying that many students and youngsters had deposited their savings in Vauld after being influenced by content from these creators. It was pointed out that Vauld was promoted on social media as a crypto FD (fixed deposit).

Shrivastava, who has around 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, marketed Vauld, saying those investing in the platform would receive a 12 percent return on their fixed deposit.

Some investors said that Warikoo's video on YouTube last October on how he uses Vauld for his bitcoin-based FD caught their attention, leading them to watch more videos on the brand and also make investments on Vauld.

"Finance and crypto influencers have become too busy, posting three reels a day. Instead of creating quality content about personal finance, the job becomes like that of a broadcaster for a few of them," said Amit Mondal, Founder, Pulpkey, an influencer marketing company.

While Warikoo has been criticised for his content around Vauld, he said the Centre's announcement on guidelines for social media influencers was long overdue.

"Just like any other media, there needs to be regulations around endorsements and advertisements. Social media, and within that, influencer marketing, was still running unrestricted. So, it was long due for the Centre to come up with guidelines. I don't think there was any trigger for it, just the scale it (the industry) has become," he said.

Warikoo added that every single endorsement should be called out, irrespective of medium. "This wasn't the case with social media. It was the prerogative of the influencer and not a mandate. There needs to be a clear announcement if the creator has got—outside of money—anything that connects them to the advertiser. It could be equity, partnership. Any disclaimer that you find on print, TV should be on social media."

Shrivastava said that while influencers are used to promote products, there are no specific guidelines on what can or cannot be promoted. "We use our best judgment to promote. And, follow the policies that are outlined by the social media platform. So, more guidelines are helpful.".

He added that unethical marketing should be stopped but regulations should be formulated keeping in mind that there is enough flexibility for creators. "This is a highly creative and evolving industry with massive potential to generate employment opportunities for the youth. So, if there are too many compliance requirements it could hurt the creator ecosystem, as most content creators are 1-2 person teams and might struggle with compliance."

A festering issue

Cryptocurrency exchanges faced flak from the government last year for irresponsible advertisements, especially during the T20 World Cup, when crypto brands flooded both TV and digital screens. This led to many crypto platforms suspending their marketing campaigns.

ASCI also came up with guidelines for the promotion of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The guidelines regulating virtual digital assets (VDAs) came into effect from April 1.

While crypto brands have restarted advertising, it has been limited and mostly on digital and social media platforms.

With brands betting on influencers to market their products on social media, more content has been reported to be flouting promotional guidelines.

In June, ASCI said 400 crypto-related ads were found to be in violation of its guidelines between January and May. Of the total complaints, 92 percent of them were registered against influencers.

"The recent fall in crypto market cap, as well as influencers and movie stars promoting cryptos and NFTs could primarily be the reason for these stringent guidelines," said content creator Sharan Hegde.

Last November, concerns were raised in a high-powered meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against "over-promising and non-transparent" advertising.

Some believe that advertising brought more traction into the crypto market, which is why crypto marketing needs to be regulated.

Monetary penalty

While ASCI's CEO Manisha Kapoor has said that they routinely escalate non-compliant cases, marketers and influencers note that ASCI is a self- regulatory body and that its decisions are advisory in nature.

"There is no legislative authority with ASCI to seek penalisation for violations of its guidelines and decisions, or enforcement of the same," Rajat Prakash, Managing Partner, Athena Legal, told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview.

Even though ASCI and popular social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube had already specified branded content disclosure guidelines, not all followed them diligently, said video creator Shivanshu Agrawal. "But with the government stepping in and bringing monetary penalties into the picture, the guidelines will be taken more seriously," he said.

Shukla said initially, ASCI had reached out to creators who didn't disclose paid promotions but there wasn't a penalty back then.

Hefty fines starting from Rs 10 lakh going up to Rs 50 lakh for influencers flouting new guidelines, which were announced recently by the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), have become a concern for the influencer marketing space. While some say the penalties are too high, others noted that they would result in better compliance.

"Fines could be based on the size and type of influencers rather than a fixed amount for all influencers. Everyone in the industry should know about this news, especially micro-influencers. Due to their lower income, micro- influencers should be fined less than celebrities," said Mondal.

Flouting guidelines

Although macro (big) influencers are always under the lens given their following, most have disclosures in place as opposed to micro-influencers when it comes to brand deals, said Deepak Char, Founder of Alacrity Digital Entertainment and YouTuber Carry Minati’s business partner.

"Sometimes the micro-influencers do branded posts without any monetary exchange and in lieu of complementary products and services from the brand. In such cases having disclaimers may not really benefit the influencers," he said.

Marketers pointed out that many small influencers are not aware of the guidelines and also how regulations have to be followed, which is leading to non-compliance.

However, big influencers, including celebrities, have been pulled up for flouting the ASCI guidelines.

In January, the ad regulator released a list of digital creators, including actors Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, for not complying with promotional content guidelines.

Virat Kohli's social media post in July, wherein he said that 10 percent of Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University, sparked a debate on whether celebrities are more likely to flout ASCI guidelines.

Influencer marketing agencies have earlier said that celebrities may not be aware of either ASCI or its guidelines, leading to non-compliance.

"Celebs and big influencers have missed out on the opportunity to disclose multiple times as a result of not adhering to version 1 (ASCI) guidelines," said Mondal.

Regulation for this sector was long overdue, said Hitarth Dadia, Head of Monetisation, NOFILTR, an influencer marketing platform.

"While the influencers and brands are going to be a little cautious, it is the right step to make the industry an organised one," he said. ​​