MC Explains | Is Lecanemab a gamechanger for Alzheimer’s treatment?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Alzheimer’s disease is a neuro-degenerative disorder that mostly affects people aged over 65. Researchers have been working for decades to find a cure, without success.

There’s been a lot of buzz around Lecanemab , a new drug in trials for Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The disease, which is the commonest type of dementia, affects over 50 million people globally. It destroys memory and mental functions and researchers have been working for decades to find a cure, without success.

In this backdrop, the findings in the Lecanemab  trials have led some international media to call the drug a “momentous breakthrough”. The media frenzy, to some extent, can be explained by the absence of any treatment for the disease.

But is the buzz around Lecanemab  really justified?

The full results of the phase 3 Lecanemab  clinical trials by Eisai Co and Biogen have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed that the drug did reduce the amyloid burden on the brain to some extent.

Amyloids are a type of protein whose build-up can seriously impair functioning of several organs such as the brain.