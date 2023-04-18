 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Things you can do to stay safe as temperatures soar

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Infants, children, those over 65 and people who are overweight, ill or on certain medications are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. It is important to take precautions, especially after 11 people who attended a government function on April 16 in the scorching heat in Kharghar died due to heat stroke, while several others were hospitalised.  

On February 28, after the Indian Meteorological Department issued the first heatwave warning for 2023. The Union health ministry also passed a directive for surveillance on heat-related diseases under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

While the central guidelines on heat-related illnesses are released every year, the warning this time came nearly a month in advance. And the deaths of at least 11 people in Navi Mumbai during a government function on April 16 due to heat stroke are a grim reminder of how crucial it may be to follow the guidelines as temperatures soar.

Heat waves are emerging as a major public health concern in many parts of this country and the most vulnerable people are children, the elderly, and those with comorbidities, said Dr Rajiva Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal medicine, at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. “These individuals are more likely to experience dehydration when exposed to extreme environmental temperatures,” he told Moneycontrol.

It is important to take precautions against the adverse effects of heat, which can manifest as cramps, lethargy, body aches, weakness, and, in severe cases, as kidney function disturbance, low blood pressure, and exacerbation of comorbidities in those who suffer from them, he stressed.