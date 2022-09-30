MC Analysis | How SC judgment highlights flaws in India’s abortion law

Representational image

On September 29, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud said in a historic judgement that unmarried women are also entitled to seek abortion of pregnancy in the term of 20-24 weeks arising out of a consensual relationship.

The Supreme Court held that the artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained and that a woman must have autonomy over the free exercise of these rights.

Experts and women’s rights activists said the judgment raised an important matter of how unnecessary categorisation can deprive certain women of their right to abort pregnancy.

The judgement interprets the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in a progressive manner. Referring to Rule 3(B), which extends the right to abortion to 24 weeks for certain categories of women in certain circumstances, the bench said a restrictive and narrow interpretation would render it close to unconstitutional.

“This interpretation is the law of the land and will ensure that single women seeking MTP beyond 20 weeks cannot be refused on ground of the narrowness of the law,” said Anubha Rastogi, an independent lawyer who is also associated with Pratigya Campaign for Women, a network of activists and organisations working for protecting the rights of pregnant women and their access to safe abortion.

India’s stand on abortion

While abortions have been legal since the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, was enacted, women were not given the absolute right to abort. The decision to go forward with abortion was up to the doctors, and women had little agency in the matter.

Also read: Privatisation of district hospitals: Wheels set in motion in 5 states

An amendment to the Act in 2021 allowed unmarried women to get abortions and extended the gestational limit in some circumstances (abortion due to contraceptive failure), but it still fell short of being a rights-based legislation.

As per the amended act, all women can abort pregnancy up to 20 weeks, with the opinion of one doctor. For others such as survivors of sexual assault or rape or incest, minors, and women with physical or mental disabilities, or in cases of foetal abnormality, the opinion of two doctors is needed for abortion—up to 24 weeks.

Abortion is also permitted for up to 24 weeks for women whose marital status changes (widowhood and divorce) during pregnancy and during disaster-like situations.

Additionally, there is a provision for a state-level medical board determining the request for termination of a pregnancy longer than 24 weeks in cases of foetal anomalies.

“We have been unable to prevent unsafe abortions and uphold the rights of those who need abortions. We hope that this judgment could be a step towards making our abortion regime more liberal and pro-women,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. “The law must recognise abortion as a woman’s choice, as is the practice in over 70 countries.”

The law should not reflect any moral judgment on women who choose to abort, she said.

Recognising rights

V S Chandrashekar, a campaign advisory group member with Pratigya, said the latest SC judgement striking down the distinction between married and unmarried women’s access to abortion care is progressive.

It strengthens woman’s sexual and reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, he said, and it recognises marital rape as far as the MTP Act/access to abortion care is concerned.

At a time when sexual and reproductive health and rights are under threat globally, this progressive judgment stands out as a ray of hope, Chandrashekar remarked.

Disturbing figures

The National Family Health Survey (2019–21) showed that only about 55 percent of abortions in India are carried out by a doctor and more than one-quarter (27 percent) were performed by the woman herself at home.

A majority of abortions (53 percent) were performed in private hospitals, resulting in high costs, making the service inaccessible for marginalised communities.

Also read: Can Rajasthan's Right to Health Bill guarantee universal medicare?

As per the UNFPA State of World Population report 2022, between 2007 and 2011, about 67 percent of abortions in India were categorised as “unsafe” and abortion was the third leading cause of maternal mortality in the country.

The report said eight women in India die every day due to complications related to unsafe abortions.

Way ahead

Muttreja said her organisation recommends increasing the abortion limit for all women as medical technological advancements have shown that abortion beyond 20 weeks is safe.

Some foetal abnormalities can be detected only after 20 weeks, she said, and the fact that regardless of its legal status, abortion facilities are inaccessible to a large chunk of our population should also be regarded.

After last year’s amendment, the termination of pregnancy can be performed only by doctors with a gynaecology or obstetrics specialisation.

However, as per the Rural Health Statistics (2019-20) released this year, there is a shortfall of almost 70 percent for obstetricians and gynaecologists in rural facilities. This limits women’s access to safe abortion services, Muttreja said, highlighting that most women from marginalised communities cannot even access abortion services.

Unplanned pregnancies also have a stigma attached to them, as a result of which doctors sometimes deny abortion to legally eligible women as well.

“Besides making the law more rights-based, we also need to improve the capacity of service providers and provide better quality of care so that abortion is accessible for the most disadvantaged groups of women,” Muttreja stressed.