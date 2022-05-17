Maye Musk, 74, becomes oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star

At the age of 74, Maye Musk has become the oldest woman ever to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. The Canadian-South African model and mother of billionaire Elon Musk appeared in the annual swimsuit issue cover in a Maygel Coronel one-piece Monday.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time!” Maye Musk wrote on Instagram.

“To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady,” Musk told the magazine. “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.”

Musk, who started modelling at the age of 15, spoke about the turn her life has taken in recent years and how her age has not held her back.

“I didn’t think age would be a problem because as a dietician and a scientist, age is not a problem,” she said from Belize, where she posed for the cover. “I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age.”

Sports Illustrated unveiled four cover stars for this year’s swimsuit issue. Besides Musk, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu each got their own cover.

According to ABC News, Musk did not tell her children, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, that she would be appearing as the magazine’s cover star. "I did not tell them," she said. "They would tweet it out."