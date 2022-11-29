 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's largest volcano erupts in Hawaii after 40 years

AFP
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

The world's largest active volcano burst into life for the first time in 40 years, spewing lava and hot ash Monday in a spectacular display of nature's fury by Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Rivers of molten rock could be seen high up on the volcano, venting huge clouds of steam and smoke at the summit on Big Island, and sparking warnings the situation could change rapidly.

Pressure has been building at Mauna Loa for years, according to the United States Geological Survey, which reported the eruption could be seen from 45 miles (72 kilometers) away, in the town of Kona the west coast of Hawaii's main island.

The eruption, which began shortly before midnight Sunday, was initially contained within the caldera -- the concave area at the top of the volcano -- but vulcanologists said Monday lava was now escaping from cracks in its side.

"The eruption of Mauna Loa has migrated from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where fissures are feeding several lava flows," the USGS said on its website.

The agency said there was currently no threat to people living below the eruption zone, but warned that the volcano was volatile.