Matteo Messina Denaro: 5 points about the no.1 mafia 'Godfather' arrested in Italy

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Matteo Messina Denaro once reportedly boasted he could "fill a cemetery" with his victims.

A pair of Carabinieri officers, each holding an arm, walked Matteo Messina Denaro down the front steps of the upscale clinic and led him to a waiting black van on a gray morning.

Italian anti-mafia police caught Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro at a private clinic on Monday, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy's most wanted fugitive. The 60-year-old Messina Denaro was a leading figure in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies.

He was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, said Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad.

Here are five points to know about him:

1.)  He had been number one on Italy's most-wanted list, accused of mafia association, multiple murders and use of explosives. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Messina Denaro was the "most significant" mafia boss and his arrest in his native Sicily was a "great victory" for the state in its war against organised crime.

2.) A photograph released by police showed Matteo Messina Denaro in the back seat of a vehicle, wearing a cream hat, sunglasses and a brown leather jacket with a cream sheepskin lining. Before that, the only known photo of him dated back to the early 1990s. He had been on the run since 1993.