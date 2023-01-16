Matteo Messina Denaro: 5 points about the no.1 mafia 'Godfather' arrested in Italy

Italian anti-mafia police caught Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro at a private clinic on Monday, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy's most wanted fugitive. The 60-year-old Messina Denaro was a leading figure in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies.

He was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, said Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad.

A pair of Carabinieri officers, each holding an arm, walked him down the front steps of the upscale clinic and led him to a waiting black van on a gray morning. He was taken to a secret location by police immediately after the arrest, Italian state television reported.

Here are five points to know about him:

1.) He had been number one on Italy's most-wanted list, accused of mafia association, multiple murders and use of explosives. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Messina Denaro was the "most significant" mafia boss and his arrest in his native Sicily was a "great victory" for the state in its war against organised crime.

2.) A photograph released by police showed Matteo Messina Denaro in the back seat of a vehicle, wearing a cream hat, sunglasses and a brown leather jacket with a cream sheepskin lining. Before that, the only known photo of him dated back to the early 1990s. He had been on the run since 1993.

A handout picture from Italian Carabinieri Press Office, released by ANSA on January 16, 2023 shows Italian police reconstructions of the face of fugitive Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, caught by Italian anti-mafia police. 3.) He is set to be imprisoned for two bombings in Sicily in 1992 that murdered top anti-Mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Falcone's wife and several of their bodyguards. Among other grisly crimes he was convicted of is the murder of a Mafia turncoat's young son, who was abducted and strangled before his body was dissolved in a vat of acid. 4.) A young man when he went into hiding, he is now 60. He was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture, and hundreds of police officers over the years had been tasked with tracking him down. 5.) Matteo Messina Denaro was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture, and hundreds of police officers over the years had been tasked with tracking him down.

