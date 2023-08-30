Masterchef Vikas Khanna re-creates cake 35,000 feet in air for retiring Air India staffer

Chef Vikas Khanna with the Air India crew and the re-created cake. (Image credit: @TheVikasKhanna, @sjlazars/X)

Chef Vikas Khanna was onboard an Air India flight when he came to know that a crew member was retiring. He then proceeded to do something that won the hearts of not only the crew, but a number of social media users once the video of the gesture went viral.

The Michelin chef went to the pantry area and decorated a plain cake with cut fruits and cream to try and make it into something special and memorable.



Heart warming gesture of love by #Michelin #Masterchef @TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member Chef Vikas is a Dariya dil,who fed 40 mill during Covid, but this was special#avgeeks @RNTata2000 @virsanghvi @advsanjoy @BLRAviation pic.twitter.com/AIbw8bAQvz

— Sanjay (@sjlazars) August 28, 2023

The clip shows the chef in the pantry area of the plane, where he is chopping fruits to put on the cake. On one side was a can of whipped cream.

Once Air India took notice of this video, they re-shared it and wrote, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T and love to @TheVikasKhanna. We are floored by your humility and generosity. Thank you for this."

Later, Vikas Khanna himself revealed the cake with the crew member who was retiring after working with Air India for 35 years.

"An emotional moment to re-create a cake 35,000 ft in the air for a retiring crew member Rony, who served Air India for 35 years. Loved it and all the best," he wrote with a photo on X, formerly Twitter.



An emotional moment to re-create a cake 35,000 ft in the air for a retiring crew member Rony, who served Air India for 35 years. Loved it & all the best. @airindia pic.twitter.com/N1ySKqWxdY

— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 29, 2023

Responding to Khanna's post, Air India wrote, "Absolutely heartwarming, Mr. Khanna! Recreating a cake mid-flight to honor Rony's 35 years of dedicated service is beyond special. May the skies of retirement be as bright and fulfilling as the journey with Air India for Rony!"

