Massive fire at car garage in Bengaluru, 1 injured, several expensive cars damaged

A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Bengaluru’s Kasturi Nagar that left one man injured and several high-end cars damaged. The injured man was a staff who was present at the spot when the fire broke out.

Nine fire trucks were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

The damage of property and cars is yet to be ascertained.

Several photos and videos of the incident were shared on social media. Watch some here:

The garage is located in Kasturi Nagar near CMR college in Bengaluru.

Further details are awaited. There are no casualties so far.