English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Massive fire at car garage in Bengaluru, 1 injured, several expensive cars damaged

    Bengaluru garage fire: Nine fire trucks were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
    Several high end cars have been damaged in the blaze. (Image: Screengrab from video @CitizenKamran/Twitter)

    Several high end cars have been damaged in the blaze. (Image: Screengrab from video @CitizenKamran/Twitter)

    A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Bengaluru’s Kasturi Nagar that left one man injured and several high-end cars damaged. The injured man was a staff who was present at the spot when the fire broke out.

    Nine fire trucks were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

    The damage of property and cars is yet to be ascertained.


    Several photos and videos of the incident were shared on social media. Watch some here:


    The garage is located in Kasturi Nagar near CMR college in Bengaluru.

    Further details are awaited. There are no casualties so far.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru fire #Bengaluru garage fire
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 11:43 am