Massive cyst the size of a toddler removed from woman, 16 litres of fluid came out of it

The laproscopic surgery took 4.5 hours. (Representational image)

A massive cyst, weighing over 15 kg, was removed from the stomach of a 26-year-old woman in England in June. While doctors made the alarming discovery in March last year, the woman had to wait for 11 months to get a slot for surgery by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), during which period, the cyst continued to get bigger, New York Post reported, quoting South West News Service.

It all began when Siobhan Foster had an excruciating pain in her stomach area in March last year. When she went to get herself checked, she was shocked to know that she had a 40 cm-cyst which was carrying 16 liters of fluid. The abnormal growth was on her broad ligament, which contains the blood vessels to her reproductive organs.

The huge bump made people think that she was pregnant, Foster said. With trouble walking, eating and even breathing, she was forced to quit her job in childcare.

Eventually, in June, Foster got laparoscopic surgery done to get rid of the benign cyst, the report said. During the procedure, which took 4.5 hours, doctors drained out 16 litres of fluid from the cyst.

“The cyst was getting into a dangerous place, connecting to my kidney,” Foster reportedly said. “It was a shock.”

Following the surgery, Foster dropped her size from 24 to 18, and is able to lead a normal life.

“It’s like going to sleep and waking up three stone (42 pounds) lighter,” she said.

In a similar case in the United States, a 20-year-old woman, who had been weighing nearly 230 kg after carrying a large ovarian cyst had it removed from her body following a surgery that was performed at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.