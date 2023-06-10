Mass cremation last resort; will provide every opportunity for identification of deceased: Pradeep Jena, Odisha Chief Secretary  

Govt authorities said mass funeral for 82 unidentified bodies wasn't being contemplated as of now.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the state government has not taken any call on conducting a mass cremation of 82 dead bodies awaiting identification at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Jena said that the state government would provide every opportunity to the relatives of the deceased for identification.

"After giving all opportunities for identification, we will see what has to be done. The option of disposing of dead bodies is always there, but if we can give people the opportunity to identify the bodies, then why not? We are collecting samples from relatives’ DNA sequencing and matching them because the bodies are mutilated," Jena said.

Asked if the state government was assessing the option of mass cremation in the coming few days, the chief secretary said that would be the last option.

"Once it is sure that identification of the dead bodies is not possible, then we will take a final decision. Till then, we will keep it. The last choice is mass cremation," he added.

The chief secretary said AIIMS has completed the embalming of all the bodies, and they have been kept in containers where they can be preserved for a long time.

"We are handing over the bodies after matching the DNA samples. The point is, if the relatives do the last rites, it’s a much better thing," he added.

Noting that mass cremation was a technical issue, the chief secretary said that the state would seek AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s advice before taking any decision.

"Till now, we haven’t taken any decisions. Maybe within the next one or two days, we will consult with AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the way forward. Odisha’s Health Secretary is in touch with the AIIMS authorities. It’s a technical thing; we will be guided by the specialists’ advice," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, a top official from the Union Health Ministry said they would wait for identification and that a mass funeral was not part of the discussion.

"We know there are 82 bodies, but our priority is to let the relatives identify their lost members. No decision on a mass funeral is being contemplated; we will wait for as long as we can," the top official added.

Mutilated bodies pose challenge

Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, Medical Superintendent-in-Charge, Anatomy Department, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said the mutilated bodies from the accident site in Balasore were brought for embalming after 30 hours, and preserving them would be a challenge.

"We have 82 dead bodies still in the containers. Though the embalming is complete, preserving the mutilated bodies remains a challenge. Because embalming mutilated bodies after 30 hours is not foolproof," he said.

Tripathy said the DNA sampling has been completed for all the bodies and that they are awaiting instructions from higher authorities.