Mother sends 'sample' with son to buy masoor dal, leaves him dejected

The mother sent a packet of Masoor dal with her son. (Photo credit: twitter.com/ @dumyboyfriend).

Buying kitchen ingredients can sometimes be one of the hardest tasks, considering how some of them look alike. Recently, a Twitter user shared an incident in which he stated how his mother asked him to buy dal and sent a sample with him to make sure he bought the right item.

The user was disappointed that his mother did not trust him and sent a sample with him.

"My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember," the user, identified as Ahmed, tweeted with a photo.



My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to rememberpic.twitter.com/6u22wCI9Ls — Ahmed // Rani & Munni stan (@dumyboyfriend) July 18, 2023

From the photo, it could be seen that the mother had asked her son to buy masoor dal.

The tweet saw several responses, some of whom shared their own experiences while others helped him identify the item.

"Its musoor, after many years of returning the wrong daal back to shop i have learnt the names," one user wrote.

"It’s masoor daal. It’s the only orange daal smh," another user wrote.

"Been there! Daal is one confusing ingredient," a third user wrote.

"Even I don't know which daal it is, and it's not even my fault they all look the same," another user wrote.

Also read: Not a Dal moment: With prices of pulses soaring, what protein alternatives to consume