Masaba Gupta married Satyadeep Misra in secret ceremony. Viv Richards attended

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on the morning of January 27. Gupta, 33, took to social media to share pictures from the intimate wedding, which was attended by her mother Neena Gupta and father Viv Richards.

Masaba Gupta made her surprise wedding announcement with a picture on Instagram which shows her posing with her husband. “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter,” she wrote.

She also shared other photos from the celebration, including one which shows her father, former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, mother Neena Gupta and stepfather Vivek Mehra in one frame.

“For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family,” she captioned the picture, adding: “Everything from here on is just bonus.”



Masaba Gupta chose one of her own creations for the wedding – a “barfi pink” lehenga paired with two dupattas.

Gupta was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena – the couple finalised their divorce in 2019. Satyadeep Misra, who has appeared in films like Bombay Velvet and No One Killed Jessica, was married to Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple separated in 2013.