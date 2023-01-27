English
    Masaba Gupta married Satyadeep Misra in secret ceremony. Viv Richards attended

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on the morning of January 27.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    Masaba Gupta's family came together to celebrate her wedding (Image credit: masabagupta/Instagram)

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on the morning of January 27. Gupta, 33, took to social media to share pictures from the intimate wedding, which was attended by her mother Neena Gupta and father Viv Richards.


    Masaba Gupta made her surprise wedding announcement with a picture on Instagram which shows her posing with her husband. “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter,” she wrote.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)



    She also shared other photos from the celebration, including one which shows her father, former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, mother Neena Gupta and stepfather Vivek Mehra in one frame.

    “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family,” she captioned the picture, adding: “Everything from here on is just bonus.”