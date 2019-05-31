Marvel's Avengers game is coming on the 10th of June at E3 2019

The Avengers franchise was undoubtedly Marvel’s white whale with the final installation, Avengers: Endgame, racking in billions of dollars in revenue worldwide. However, the one thing that has always been missing to complement the franchise’s grand success has been an Avengers game

While Square Enix announced it was making a game based on The Avengers in 2017; fans have been kept mostly in the dark about the details, apart from a teaser which shows clear signs of superheroes through their weapons.

However, Square Enix is finally set to reveal the highly anticipated Avengers game at the company’s E3 event. The confirmation has come through a tweet on the company’s official Twitter handle.

Apart from the official announcement date, very few details about the game have been released. For one, we know that the Avengers game will be developed by Crystal Dynamics working in collaboration with Eidos Montreal. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Deus EX: Mankind Divided between the two studios; you can expect the upcoming Avengers game to be nothing short of a graphical masterpiece. And, who knows, we might even see support for real-time ray tracing.

Square Enix hasn’t provided any details on the game’s storyline. For now, all we can do is speculate as to whether or not the game will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the larger Marvel Universe from the comics. We’ll just have to wait till Square Enix’s E3 press conference on the 10of June to find out.