Marvel fans in for a treat as Disney Plus announces more content; Viswasam becomes top Twitter tag in H1 2019

If you are looking for more content to entertain yourself, Disney’s announcement at the D23 Expo Convention hall regarding Disney Plus shows will keep you on the edge of your seats.

This is because the studio has announced series on She Hulk, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight along with live-action series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which will premiere in 2020.

There is also a Loki series in the works along with a Hawkeye series.

It looks like Disney’s initial show line-up is for the essential viewing of Marvel fans and it is no surprise how big a fan-base Marvel has in India.

While Disney Plus may not come to India, but its content will through Hotstar. This is because Star India, Fox Star Studios and Hotstar are all a part of Walt Disney after Disney acquired Fox in a USD 71 billion deal.

Although Marvel fans are no fewer in India, localizing Disney Plus content will be needed to reach a wider base.

No matter what, Hotstar will have a huge advantage with addition of Disney Plus content as the platform will be able to cater to the urban elite with the fresh English content along with sports enthusiasts and Hindi and other language users with its existing content.

Currently, Hotstar has the highest monthly active users (MAUs) at 300 million and fresh line of content will only add significantly to its high user base.

So, content-wise, times are exciting as India is also rolling out films and shows that are finding mention in Twitter’s most-used hashtags in India in the first half of 2019.

Ajith Kumar-starrer Viswasam became the number one Twitter tag of 2019 between January 1 and June 30.

In India, the film managed to garner revenue in the range of Rs 150 crore to Rs 160 crore. Its worldwide collection went up to Rs 200 crore with overseas business coming at Rs 43 crore.

Viswasam became the biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema and ran for as many as 50 days in theatres.

At the Tamil Nadu box office, Viswasam is only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in terms of highest box office collection.