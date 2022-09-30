Mercedes-Benz CEO’s auto ride after S-Class gets stuck in Pune traffic

(Image credit: martins_masala/Instagram)

Even when you are the top executive of a luxury car brand, the humble auto-rickshaw will be your way out in some situations. Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, found himself stuck in Pune's traffic recently. He was travelling in his S-Class car.

Schwenk said in an Instagram post he had to then step out of his car, walk for a few kilometres and take an auto.

He shared a photo from the auto ride, that prompted his followers to ask how his experience had been.

One Instagram user said they would have chosen to sit in the car and enjoy its "rich comforts".

Another comment read: "Or order some vada pav to exact location."

Schwenk has been the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India since 2018. Before that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz China. He has been associated with the brand since 2006.

In India, the luxury car company is betting on the new rich class to boost the sale of its luxury cars.

Schwenk, in an interview with Reuters in April, had said the country's expanding number of dollar millionaires (professionals with high income and young entrepreneurs) were causing faster growth in sales.

"The base is getting broader and gradually moving beyond our traditional customers," he had said. "Going forward we will see higher growth rates in the luxury segment than we see in the mass market."

(With inputs from Reuters)