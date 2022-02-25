English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier': Tim Cook remembers Apple co-founder

    Tim Cook had initially faced questions about his ability to navigate and create the technology frontier as ably as the charismatic Steve Jobs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Tim Cook (left) became Apple CEO shortly before the death of Steve Jobs (right) in 2011.

    Tim Cook (left) became Apple CEO shortly before the death of Steve Jobs (right) in 2011.


    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday remembered Steve Jobs, the iconic co-founder of the company, on the latter’s birth anniversary. Jobs would have turned 67 on February 24.

    Cook spoke Jobs’ pursuit of excellence and how he urged others to do the same in order to make the world a better place.

    “Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier. In these challenging times, I’m remembering his call for us to use our time wisely, to pursue excellence, and to leave the world better than we found it. Today would have been his 67th birthday,” Tim Cook tweeted.

    Cook, became chief executive of the Cupertino, California giant in 2011 shortly before the death of Steve Jobs in 2011.

    In January this year, Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark in a demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge.

    Close

    Related stories

    Cook had initially faced questions about his ability to navigate and create the technology frontier as ably as the charismatic Jobs.

    Apple raced to success in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but foundered after the departure of Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak. The company was reinvigorated in the late 1990s, and Jobs was brought back into the fold as the chief executive. He oversaw the launch of the iPod, and later the world-changing iPhone, before his death in 2011.

    Jobs died after battling a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Steve Jobs #Tim Cook
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 02:23 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.