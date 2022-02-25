'Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier': Tim Cook remembers Apple co-founder

Tim Cook (left) became Apple CEO shortly before the death of Steve Jobs (right) in 2011.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday remembered Steve Jobs, the iconic co-founder of the company, on the latter’s birth anniversary. Jobs would have turned 67 on February 24.

Cook spoke Jobs’ pursuit of excellence and how he urged others to do the same in order to make the world a better place.



Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier. In these challenging times, I’m remembering his call for us to use our time wisely, to pursue excellence, and to leave the world better than we found it. Today would have been his 67th birthday.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

“Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier. In these challenging times, I’m remembering his call for us to use our time wisely, to pursue excellence, and to leave the world better than we found it. Today would have been his 67th birthday,” Tim Cook tweeted.

Cook, became chief executive of the Cupertino, California giant in 2011 shortly before the death of Steve Jobs in 2011.

In January this year, Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark in a demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge.

Cook had initially faced questions about his ability to navigate and create the technology frontier as ably as the charismatic Jobs.

Apple raced to success in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but foundered after the departure of Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak. The company was reinvigorated in the late 1990s, and Jobs was brought back into the fold as the chief executive. He oversaw the launch of the iPod, and later the world-changing iPhone, before his death in 2011.

Jobs died after battling a rare form of pancreatic cancer.