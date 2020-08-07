172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|marketing-trends|business-insight-vivo-pulls-out-of-premier-kabaddi-league-and-big-boss-after-ipl-5660811.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Vivo pulls out of Premier Kabaddi League and Big Boss after IPL

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how broadcasters might be feeling the heat as Vivo has reportedly decided to lie low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship deal for 2020, Chinese smartphone major Vivo will reportedly withdraw from two more title sponsorship deals -- Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and reality show Bigg Boss, which is expected to begin in October.


The anti-China sentiment in the country peaked after a violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

