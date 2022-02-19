English
    Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi shares her crypto-themed version of Adele's 'Hello'

    Randi has featured herself in the 140-second clip, which is apparently aimed at celebrating cryptocurrencies and the risk-laden space of decentralised finance.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
    Randi Zuckerberg stars in the parodic version of 'Hello' (Image: Twitter/@randizuckerberg)

    Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg, caught the attention of netizens after sharing a  cryptocurrency-themed version of singer Adele's 'Hello'.

    Randi has featured herself in the 140-second clip uploaded on her social media account on February 18. The video is aimed at celebrating cryptocurrencies and the risk-laden space of decentralised finance, also referred to as DeFi.

    The lyrics of 'Hello' were modified in the clip to spread Randi's message on the crypto and DeFi. "Hello, it’s me. Would you like to learn exchanging cryptocurrency? We’ll go over everything cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading (sic)," reads an excerpt from the edited set of lyrics.

    Randi, while sharing the video, said the world of crypto should be "welcoming" instead of being intimidating. "Music video! b/c community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not? (sic)" tweeted Randi, who is also a noted entrepreneur and a spokesperson for Facebook.

    Here's the video of crypto-themed 'Hello' shared by her:

    Interestingly, the video was shared by Randi on Twitter, a platform that is a prime competitor of Facebook.

    Randi, in a lighter vein, apologised to Adele for using her work in a parodic manner. "We believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele (sic)," she said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #decentralised finance #Mark Zuckerberg #Randi Zuckerberg #trends
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 08:48 pm

