Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan welcome third child, Aurelia

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan got married in 2012 and have two older daughters.

Mark Zuckerberg shared two photos of newborn Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg with her parents. (Image credit: @zuck/Instagram)

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently welcomed their third baby Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO took to Instagram to share their newborn daughter's photo.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he wrote. A second picture shows Chan holding the baby girl close.

Mark Zuckerberg had announced the news of their pregnancy in September 2022. In another Instagram post, he shared a photo with Chan and wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year."

The couple got married in 2012 and have two older daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Max.