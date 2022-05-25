English
    Meet the 2 YouTubers selected to cover World Economic Forum at Davos

    Two popular YouTubers have been invited to go behind the scenes to cover the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    Mark Vins (L) and Nuseir Yassin (R) will cover the Davos 2022 summit. (Image credit: realmarkvins/Instagram, nasdaily/Instagram)

    Mark Vins (L) and Nuseir Yassin (R) will cover the Davos 2022 summit. (Image credit: realmarkvins/Instagram, nasdaily/Instagram)

    Two popular YouTubers have been selected to cover the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, currently ongoing at Davos, from the inside.

    Mark Vins, the Emmy-winning filmmaker who co-founded the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel, and Nuseir Yassin, best known for his YouTube channel Nas Daily, have been selected for their “ability to balance compelling, creative content with a strong emphasis on climate action and social justice,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced.

    The two YouTube influencers, who have a combined following of 30 million, will rub shoulders with business leaders, economists, journalists and political elite at the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

    "I'm here specially this week to learn about what people are doing to impact nature, what they're doing to perpetuate conservation and rewilding of natural lands," Vins told his audience during a livestream from the Davos summit.

    Vins is the American YouTuber behind Brave Wilderness, a YouTube channel with a staggering 20 million subscribers which is famous for its informative wildlife videos.

    "It's a very diverse event. Yes, you have wealthy business leaders and presidents ... but you also have a lot of folks in business and in adjacent economies that are here to do the tangible work that's going to help solve world issues,” he added.

    Nuseir Yassin, meanwhile, is an Arab-Israeli vlogger who has his eyes trained on CEOs, start-up founders and scientists to look for ideas for his YouTube channel, Nas Daily.

    "I went around the world looking for the most interesting people - and apparently they're all here at Davos 2022. People who created new types of meat, people who invented new companies and new technologies - and also activists, entrepreneurs, leaders, young people and old people - everyone who's smart and interested in doing something,” he said.

    This is the third time that YouTubers have been invited to cover the Davos summit. In 2020, India’s Bhuvan Bam attended the event along with Juanpa Zurita, PhysicsGirl and Natalia Arcuri. Last year, Prajakta Koli, one of India’s biggest woman YouTubers with her channel MostlySane, also covered the online Davos Agenda alongside Dan Howell.



    first published: May 25, 2022 02:42 pm
