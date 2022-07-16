Mark Cuban says Bill Gates once stole his ‘girls’ in Las Vegas

Mark Cuban recalled the time Bill Gates 'took his girls' in Las Vegas.

Mark Cuban, 63, has spoken about the time a newly wealthy Bill Gates walked away with his girlfriends in Las Vegas.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the billionaire Shark Tank judge recalled the time his female friends left him for the Microsoft billionaire.

Mark Cuban said this happened “way back in the day” at COMDEX, one of the largest computer trade shows in the world, shortly after Microsoft went public in 1986.

“I had started my company — I was like 26, 27 and I just thought I was a bad***,” said Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks team.

“I’m hanging with these girls and this was right when Microsoft had gone public. One day, no one knows who Bill Gates is, the next day, he’s the king of tech,” said Cuban.

Cuban said he was worth “maybe a million dollars” at the time. He is today worth an estimated $4.7 billion.

“I’m buying these girls drinks and doing shots and everything and they’re like, ‘I’ve got to go to the bathroom.’ I think for real,” Cuban recalled, laughing. “And then they don’t come back and I’m like, what the f***?

“And then my buddy says, ‘Yo, you know who Bill Gates is?’ Bill Gates took my girls!”

Bill Gates married Melinda in 1994. The two were married until their divorce in 2021.

Gates, 66, has an estimated net worth of $103.2 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world. Earlier this week, he announced his plans to drop off the list of world’s richest, intending to give away most of his fortune to his foundation.