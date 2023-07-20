This restaurant allows customers to take a nap after they eat 'Mansaf'

The room where customers can sleep after eating "Mansaf" has an air-conditioner and was located in a quiet part of the hotel. (Representational Photo).

A restaurant in Jordan is giving its customers a chance to have a nap after they ordered and ate the country's national dish- "Mansaf". A report in Arab News stated that the hotel, located in country's capital Amman, had kept beds for customers to sleep after eating the dish.

"The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness Mansaf eaters experience after they have the high-fat meal," the son of the restaurant's owner Musab Mubeideen said.

"So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have Mansaf," he added.

The room where customers can sleep after eating "Mansaf" has an air-conditioner and is situated in a quiet part of the hotel. Mubeideen said that few of the customers had asked the staff for beds since they felt sleepy after eating "Mansaf".

"These ingredients put together are just a recipe for sleepiness and total tiredness," Mubeideen said.

"Mansaf" is considered to be heavy meal and can lead to drowsiness since it has high fat content. The dish contains rice, ghee and lamb meat. Its name comes from the term "large dish" or "large tray" and is usually served on occasions such as child births, weddings and graduations as well as on major national holidays. In addition to Jordan, "Mansaf" is also eaten in Syria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Also read: Jordan crown prince Hussein weds Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif in lavish ceremony