Man's 'proposal' video in KFC goes viral, brands rush in to sponsor marriage

A South African couple became an internet sensation overnight after the man decided to propose to his ‘wife’ inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in South Africa.

In the proposal video that went viral on social media platform Twitter, the man can be seen going down on his knees with a ring in his hand. The couple can be seen surrounded by fellow KFC customers cheering them and making videos and taking pictures of the surprise proposal.

Within hours of the video going viral last week, KFC South Africa also shared it from their official Twitter handle, requesting their followers to help identify the couple.



Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser. DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KFCProposal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j

— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

The netizens took no time in identifying the two lovers -- Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat.

Kateka Malobola, the man who posted the original video, said the response to the KFC proposal video was phenomenal, reported Fox News.

He said: “It is not even about the video; it is about love. The man ... I’m not as brave as he is. He went down on one knee in front of everybody at KFC…. it’s genuine love.”

In fact, Twitter loved the couple so much, that the sensation around the video of the unorthodox proposal invited much more than just likes and comments.

Several companies such as Brands such as Coca Cola, Sun City Resort, Siwela Wines, Audi, Puma, and Huawei came forward to sponsor the couple’s second wedding and even their honeymoon.

According to a Sowetan Live report, Hector and Nonhlanhla had formally got married in 2012, with minimum fanfare. The groom was not satisfied with the ring he could buy for his wife either.