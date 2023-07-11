Man's London Airbnb turns out to be a bed inside a bathroom. Viral pic has 13 million views

Airbnb reached out to the customer after his tweet blew up. (Image: @daveholtz/Twitter)

An Airbnb listing in London has caught the eye of over 12 million Twitter users because of his interiors. David Holtz, Assistant Professor UC Berkeley, sparked a discussion about the quality and accuracy of Airbnb listings when he shared his shocking experience of arriving at his temporary accommodation only to discover that the entire space was essentially a large bathroom with a bed squeezed into it.

“Tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into,” Holtz tweeted with a picture of his room.

The photograph showed that the room was essentially a bathroom featuring a bed occupying most of the available space. The toilet was just steps away from the bed and so was the shower with a washbasin in front of the bed. The toilet and shower were separated by glass doors.

It was quite evident that the host had repurposed the bathroom into an unconventional sleeping area, leaving Holtz astounded and disappointed.



tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into pic.twitter.com/ImlxVWtAXF — David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023

Airbnb's official account responded to Holtz's tweet, assuring him that they would investigate the matter.

“Hi, David. Thank you for reaching out to us. Please send us a DM with the email address connected to your Airbnb account, so we can take a closer look,” Airbnb wrote.

Holtz wrote back: “I already spoke to customer support multiple times and every customer support advocate I've interacted with has had no interest in helping resolve the issue. can I expect a different outcome this time?”

The original tweet by Holtz has over 13 million views and over 1.48 lakh likes.

Holtz also said that he slept in the room for two nights but not anymore. Responding to a Twitter user, Holtz clarified that the listing did not have reviews at the time he booked and that it has some now.