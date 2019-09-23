Man's life saved after Apple Watch contacts emergency services upon fall detection

Apple Watch has been known for saving many lives. The Apple Watch comes with a bunch of features that not only focus on health and fitness but also sync well with emergency services in case of a mishap. In yet another case, a Washington-based man credits the Apple Watch for saving his father’s life.

Gabe Burdett shared a long post of an unfortunate incident where his father met with an accident. Burdett stated that he received a text message while he was on his way to meet his father, who was mountain biking. The message, which had the location on the map, indicated that Burdett’s father detected a ‘hard fall’.

Upon reaching the spot, he couldn’t find his dad. However, Burdett got another message which showed the location of a nearby medical centre. He reached the spot to find out that his dad was severely hurt after his bike flipped. The Watch had detected a hard fall and informed the local emergency services immediately.

Burdett’s post stated that his father was taken to the hospital within half an hour. He credits the Apple Watch that contacted the 911 helpline, resulting in a quick response. “Dad is doing great, clear X-Rays and CT scan, but a little sore for sure”, he said.

Apple Watch’s Fall detection is currently available on Series 4 and Series 5. The feature immediately calls emergency services if it detects a fall and the person does not dismiss the alert within a minute. The Watch also sends the location in a text message to the emergency contacts filled by the user.

By default, the feature is not enabled if the user is under 65 years old but can be activated manually.