'Mann ki Baat' 100th episode: PM Modi praises work of these 4 changemakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his radio talk show Mann Ki Baat. The programme featured guests who had appeared in earlier episodes of the talk, with the PM interacting with them about the progress they have made.

"Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups," the Prime Minister said, adding that it gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

On the 100th episode, PM Modi praised the work of four changemakers.

Vijayashanti Devi Vijayashanti Devi from Manipur makes clothes from lotus fiber. Her unique and eco-friendly idea was earlier discussed in Mann Ki Baat. She has about 30 women employees and plans to hire 70 more this year.

Pradeep Sangwan

Pradeep Sangwan runs the 'Healing Himalayas' campaign and his team collects five tonnes of garbage regularly to keep the region clean.

Moneycontrol News