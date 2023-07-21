Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt react to Manipur horror on 2 women: 'It took a video'

Manipur horror: Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor called for swift justice for the women.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt joined the voices condemning the brutal assault on two women in Manipur in May, a video of which surfaced this week. The disturbing video shows two women being paraded naked by a mob of men.

“It took a video going viral. 77 days after the heinous crime was committed, before action was taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter--irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any games,” Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram Stories.

“The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing- swift justice.”

The 26-second video captures the ordeal of the two Kuki tribal women in B. Phainom village a day after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 stoked a nationwide outrage. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources in Manipur capital Imphal.

One of four men arrested was identified as Huirem Heradash Singh, a 32-year-old from Thoubal district, police said. He was seen in the video, parading the two women.

"Deeply disturbed by the situation in Manipur. All words condoning the crimes mean nothing until action is taken. Swiftly," Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram Stories. Alia Bhatt shared journalist Faye D'Souza's post on the assault.

From politicians and actors to regular internet users, people from across the spectrum condemned the horrific crime.

Other Bollywood actors who expressed their shock are Akshay Kumar, Kiaran Advani and Richa Chadha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressed deep anguish over the assault. PM Modi, in his first public comments on the Manipur violence, vowed that no guilty will be spared and law will act with its "full might and firmness”.