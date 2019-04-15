Maneka Gandhi to prioritise development work for villages with higher BJP votes: Report

Sparking fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party minister Maneka Gandhi said on Sunday that people voting for the saffron party would get preference during the post-election welfare work.

The union minister was attending a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, the constituency she’s fighting the elections from on a BJP ticket, when she segregated the electorate on the basis of those who would vote for the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

Elaborating further, Maneka said villages with 80 per cent votes in favour of her party would be tagged under A category, while those with 60 and 50 per cent votes in its favour would be tagged under B and C category respectively. Villages casting less than 30 per cent votes in favour of the BJP will fall under D category.

Now, based on the categories, the village casting maximum votes for the BJP (‘A’ category villages) will receive maximum benefits once the government is formed, reported India Today.

Explaining how that will work out, she said she set these parameters to carry out development work. Stating that the party would prioritise ‘A’ category villages, she said all development work would start with these villages, moving further down to the other categories.

Later, she went on to say that the ‘ABCD’ category system had been implemented in Pilibhit too and shared a number with the audience at her rally so that they could talk to her directly to seek help.

Notably, this is not the first time the union minister made such controversial remarks. She has recently warned that Muslim voters will not receive any help from her if they do not choose her as their representative. Maneka also said she would anyway win the elections from Sultanpur even if she did not secure Muslim votes. The video of the same has gone viral, drawing the ire of several political leaders across the country.