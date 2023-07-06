Mandira Bedi on her experience at Mumbai airport: ‘landed in a nightmare’

Actor and presenter Mandira Bedi detailed her unpleasant experience at Mumbai airport

Mandira Bedi, 51, said she returned to Mumbai recently only to find “absolute chaos” reigning at the airport. The actor and television presenter compared her experience of landing in Mumbai to a nightmare, saying that hapless passengers were left to fend for themselves as there was no information about flights or conveyer belts displayed at the airport.

Bedi herself spent an hour at Terminal 2 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport trying to find her luggage. She said she eventually found one suitcase on a deserted conveyer belt, while another was offloaded next to another belt and was lying unattended.

She slammed authorities and the service at Mumbai airport on Instagram, where she has over 2 million followers.

“And so after 2 weeks, 3 countries and 6 airports, my kids and I landed in a nightmare at Mumbai's Terminal 2. Not a single arriving flight is displayed on the screen. Or on the conveyer belts,” wrote Mandira Bedi on Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“Absolute chaos reigns, with the hapless passengers not having a clue where to go.

“After a hit-and-miss of three belts and more than an hour of asking around... I saw one lone suitcase on some deserted belt and my other suitcase offloaded near another belt, just lying there unattended. What a welcome home,” she elaborated.

Mandira Bedi and her two children spent the summer in Greece, Denmark and Switzerland before returning to Mumbai. Bedi was married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died of a sudden heart attack on June 30, 2021.