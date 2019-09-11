‘Mandir wahi banega’ because Supreme Court is ours: BJP minister

Ram Mandir will be built at the controversial Ayodhya site because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “owns the Supreme Court”, Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma has said.

Verma, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, made this comment hinting that the party would be able to swing the court verdict in its favour even as the Ayodhya land dispute case had remained sub-judice.

The UP cooperative minister was addressing media persons in Bahraich district of the state when he said: “Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is our resolve. The Supreme Court is ours. The judiciary, this country and the temple [are] ours too.”

News agency ANI reported that he also claimed that, even though the saffron party rode the development ticket to power, the Ram temple would simply be constructed to fulfil the whims of the party leaders.

Within moments of making this comment, Verma tried to cover it up by clarifying that by calling the apex court “ours”, he meant it belonged to the people of the country, reported India Today. The minister issued a clarification stating: “[By saying that the] Supreme Court is ours, I mean that we are residents of this country and we believe in the Supreme Court. I never said that it belongs to our government.”

In August, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also made controversial statements pertaining to the Ayodhya land dispute case. He boasted of the Centre’s capability of introducing a Bill in Parliament to expedite the construction of the Ram Mandir at the contentious plot. He said this would be the government’s last resort if all other methods failed to bring about the expected outcome.

Maurya made these comments after a group of religious leaders had demanded the lawmakers at the Centre to introduce a law in favour of building the Ram temple.

