Job interview tips from a Silicon Valley boss who's hired hundreds of people

Do some research on your interviewer, speak your dream employer’s language, use your social media handle to share work that's relevant to the job and show how you'd fit in, advises Christina Del Villar.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Interviewees must dress in a way that projects professionalism and confidence, even on a Zoom call, says Del Villar. (Representational image)

Interviewees must dress in a way that projects professionalism and confidence, even on a Zoom call, says Del Villar. (Representational image)

There is more to acing a job interview than just being qualified for it. It also entails being knowledgeable about the company, its goals and the interviewers. And yes, you must dress professionally, even if it’s a Zoom interview.

Recently, in an article from Grow + Acorns reproduced on CNBC Make It, Christina Del Villar, a Silicon Valley standout who is an author and has hired several people, shared her advice for interview candidates.

“My best advice (to candidates) is to find the names of anyone you can that’s involved in the decision-making process and get some background on LinkedIn and social media to get a sense of who they are and the problems they are working to solve,” Del Villar writes. “Follow your interviewers, and share articles and information on your (social media) account that would be relevant to your work at that company.”

She also says, “Your goal with any interview process is to speak their language and show how you fit. Take the time to map your talking points and accomplishments to the decision-makers in a way that relates to them and shows that you are someone who can help them meet their needs.”

Del Villar even advises applying for jobs for which you do not have all the listed qualifications, and presenting your achievements in a quantifiable way.

“Very often, you may not have all the qualifications listed on a job posting. No one does,” Del Villar writes. “Don’t let that stop you from applying for a role. By arming yourself with information and feeling comfortable talking about yourself, you can proactively address any gaps and present a plan for how you can achieve the overall goals of the position.”

She adds, “Before you go in for an interview, analyze the accomplishments on your resume and go through and classify them as either a standard job function or a measure of your impact and value.

“I once interviewed a woman for a marketing manager role. She had listed producing a webinar as an accomplishment on her resume, which taken at face value, seems a fairly straightforward job function. But when I asked her for more details, she mentioned they had only ever done one other webinar, and that brought in a mere 100 leads. The one she produced brought in 1,500.

“By flipping the accomplishment from seemingly mundane and technical to one that created measurable impact, we got a better understanding of the type of value she could bring to our company.”

As for interview clothes, Del Villar writes, “Dress in a way that projects professionalism and confidence, even on a Zoom call, and show your enthusiasm. And then follow up with everyone you meet. Send a thank-you email or letter, reiterate your interest, and include examples of how your skills align with the role, and why your passion for the product and company would make you a good fit.”
first published: May 18, 2021 04:44 pm

