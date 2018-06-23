App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsManagement
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sandeep Sultania to take over as CFO of SREI Infrastructure from July 5

Prior to joining SREI, Sultania was the CFO of BKM Industries and has also worked with Ideal Financing Corporation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Srei Infrastructure Finance said it has appointed Sandeep Kumar Sultania as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will take over the role with effect from July 5.

"Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been appointed as the CFO of the company wef July 5, 2018, based on the assessment of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and recommendation and approval of the Audit Committee of the company," SREI said in a BSE filing.

Sultania has over two decades of rich experience in several fields including financial management, auditing, taxation and budgeting, the filing said.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 03:28 pm

tags #finance #Sandeep Sultania #SREI Infrastructure

