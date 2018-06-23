Sandeep Sultania to take over as CFO of SREI Infrastructure from July 5

Srei Infrastructure Finance said it has appointed Sandeep Kumar Sultania as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will take over the role with effect from July 5.

"Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been appointed as the CFO of the company wef July 5, 2018, based on the assessment of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and recommendation and approval of the Audit Committee of the company," SREI said in a BSE filing.

Prior to joining SREI, Sultania was the CFO of BKM Industries and has also worked with Ideal Financing Corporation.

Sultania has over two decades of rich experience in several fields including financial management, auditing, taxation and budgeting, the filing said.