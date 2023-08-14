Man, who works as a priest, turns into bike racer later in the day

Unnikrishnan VL starts his day at 5:30 am and opens the door of the Pudhukkulamgara Devi temple and a few hours later, turns into a bike rider. (Representational Photo).

A 34-year-old Kerala man works as a priest at a temple in Kottayam district of the state and later becomes a bike racer, later in the day, a Times of India report said.

Unnikrishnan VL starts his day at 5:30 am and opens the door of the Pudhukkulamgara Devi temple and for the next few hours welcomes devotees and dedicates himself to working for the visitors.

A few hours later, once the morning rituals are over, he turns into a bike rider and changes his attire at the temple.

"I take out my riding gear — gloves, boots and helmet — from the bag, wear them and take off on my Xpulse 200. Ini- tially, devotees and locals would be shocked at my make- over but now they have got used to it," he said.

Unnikrishnan studied computer science engineering and worked in IT sector until 2013 before quitting the field to become a priest and a bike racer.

"From 2010 to 2013, I had a hec- tic office schedule and night shifts. Eventually, I quit and went on a bike trip across India and Nepal along with my bud- dy Amjeth. It was a liberating decision," he added.

In 2023, he got his motorcycle racing licence and he took part in the Indian National Rally Championship in Coimbatore, where he rode his 200cc bike and successfully completed the race.

After his father, who was also a priest, died in 2019 Unnikrishnan took over the responsibilities from him and officially started to serve as a priest at the Pudhukkulamgara Devi temple in December 2021.